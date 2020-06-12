You are here

Home > Technology

Microsoft joins rivals, bars police use of face recognition tech

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 6:55 AM

nz_Microsoft_120639.jpg
Microsoft on Thursday joined its Big Tech rivals in announcing it would bar law enforcement from using its facial recognition tools in the absence of government regulations.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Microsoft on Thursday joined its Big Tech rivals in announcing it would bar law enforcement from using its facial recognition tools in the absence of government regulations.

Microsoft president Brad Smith told a Washington Post event that the company has not sold its technology to police in the United States, and would maintain that policy until there are laws in place "grounded in human rights."

The comments follow similar moves by Amazon and IBM and come as activists press tech firms to curb deployment of tech tools that may be used to discriminate against minorities.

"We will not sell facial-recognition technology to police departments in the United States until we have a national law in place, grounded in human rights, that will govern this technology," Mr Smith told the event.

"The bottom line for us is to protect the human rights of people as this technology is deployed."

SEE ALSO

Amazon stops police using its face-recognition tech

Microsoft in 2018 announced it would implement a series of principles before deploying facial recognition technology, including "fairness," nondiscrimination and lawful surveillance.

The moves by tech firms come amid widespread protests over police brutality and concerns that facial recognition technology is flawed, especially in analysing features of African-Americans.

Activists also say the technology tools may use algorithms which discriminate, intentionally or not, against blacks.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Apple launches US$100m racial justice initiative

Snapchat to deliver breaking news, adds wellness features

Twitter removes China, Russia and Turkey 'state-linked' accounts

US lawmakers propose US$22.8b in aid to semiconductor industry

Just Eat-Grubhub deal requires a fistful of antacid

Nokia names new finance chief in management revamp

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Apple launches US$100m racial justice initiative

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple on Thursday launched a racial justice initiative aimed at breaking down barriers to...

Jun 12, 2020 06:52 AM
Technology

Snapchat to deliver breaking news, adds wellness features

[SAN FRANCISCO] Snapchat announced on Thursday it would deliver breaking news as youth-focused social network...

Jun 12, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson, EU leaders to assess Brexit progress

[BRUSSELS] EU chiefs and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed to assess progress on their talks for a...

Jun 12, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Trump may try to 'steal' election or not leave office: Biden

[WASHINGTON] Joe Biden expressed fear that President Donald Trump will try to "steal" November's election or not...

Jun 12, 2020 06:47 AM
Transport

Boeing contractor to halt work on 737 MAX, furlough staff

[NEW YORK] Spirit AeroSystems, a major contractor on the 737 MAX, will furlough staff after being directed by Boeing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.