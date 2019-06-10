You are here

Microsoft unveils next-gen "Project Scarlett" Xbox console, to release in 2020

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 7:01 AM

Microsoft Corp on Sunday unveiled its next-generation Xbox console, known as "Project Scarlett," which is set to hit store shelves during the 2020 holiday season.
[BENGALURU] Microsoft Corp on Sunday unveiled its next-generation Xbox console, known as "Project Scarlett," which is set to hit store shelves during the 2020 holiday season.

The device will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X console and be powered by an Advanced Micro Devices chip, the company said during its Xbox E3 conference in Los Angeles.

The console will show up to 120 frames per second, or twice the average TV, and include a solid-state drive, Microsoft said, allowing game to load much faster than on its older mechanical hard drives.

The latest version of Microsoft's popular "Halo" videogame will be launched along with the new console. 

