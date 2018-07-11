You are here

Home > Technology

Microsoft's Surface Go tablet ready to do battle with iPad

At US$399, the device is US$400 cheaper than the current Surface Pro tablet
Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180711_SURFACE_3496559.jpg
Unlike the older Surface Pro tablets (above), the latest iteration weighs just 522g, is far lighter than existing Surface products, and goes on sale on Aug 2 with Wi-Fi connectivity, with cellular versions coming later.
BT FILE PHOTO

San Francisco

MICROSOFT CORP is going for the low-end of the personal computing market with a smaller, cheaper Surface Go tablet that takes on Apple Inc's cheapest iPads.

The Surface Go has a 10-inch screen, about the same size as the entry-level iPad. At US$399, the device is US$400 cheaper than the current Surface Pro tablet, but has slower Intel Corp processors and about four hours less battery time, Microsoft said. The new tablet weighs 522 grams, far lighter than existing Surface products. It goes on sale on Aug 2 with Wi-Fi connectivity. Cellular versions are coming later.

Like Microsoft's earlier devices, the Surface Go will work with optional keyboards and mouses. The company announced cheaper versions of both accessories on Monday. For the first time on Microsoft hardware, the Go will use the USB-C charging standard. The new tablets come in multiple configurations, including 64, 128, and 256 gigabyte storage options and 4 or 8 gigabytes of RAM. Prices range from US$399 to more than US$549. The sub-US$400 price point is key for Microsoft as it tries to turn its Surface business into a more serious challenger to other computer hardware makers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cheaper devices can attract students who get comfortable with the technology and spread it to the workplace after they graduate. That strategy has helped Apple, which unveiled a US$299 iPad earlier this year for schools. Google has also seen some success with its low-cost Chromebook laptops. The Surface Go is still more expensive than the cheapest iPad, but the Go tablet is compatible with professional features, like the detachable keyboard, that are missing on the entry-level iPad. Microsoft released a US$499 Surface 3 tablet in 2015, but discontinued the product in 2016. The software giant kicked off its consumer hardware push in 2012 with the launch of the Surface RT. These tablets didn't resonate with consumers, so the company focused more on pricier Pro models.

So far, Microsoft has struggled to make a hit Surface product. The business generated US$4.4 billion in revenue in the past four quarters. Apple sold US$20 billion worth of iPads in the same period. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Netflix rolls out upgunned service in streaming war

Grab launches new services; aims to be S-E Asia's first 'everyday superapp'

Enterprise Singapore partners German Accelerator to help startups grow

Singtel, Razer and others to stage regional gaming event

A taste of Lime: Uber invests in electric scooter company

SoftBank to buy 11% of Yahoo Japan from Altaba and sell it to Yahoo Japan

Editor's Choice

Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Exit offer: when fair is foul and foul is fair

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek pumps more into early-stage firms in agribusiness, healthcare and digital media

BT_20180711_RAJAH_3496856.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening