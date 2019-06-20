You are here
Money FM podcast: Influence: Grace Ho, area VP for Asean, Commvault
Influence: Grace Ho, area vice-president for Asean and APAC chief of staff, Commvault
17:05 min
Synopsis: She first started out as a software sales associate where she toured Shenton Way with a printed map and a walkabout itinerary to cover key prospects.
Despite the adversities she encountered when she first entered the male-dominated tech industry, she bravely tackled unfamiliar ground with her firm belief in her own recipe for success - effort, courage, and perseverance.
Grace Ho, area vice-president for Asean and APAC chief of staff of Commvault shares her journey in the tech industry and her passion on transformational leadership.
