Money FM podcast: Influence: Grace Ho, area VP for Asean, Commvault

Influence: Grace Ho, area vice-president for Asean and APAC chief of staff, Commvault

Synopsis: She first started out as a software sales associate where she toured Shenton Way with a printed map and a walkabout itinerary to cover key prospects.

Despite the adversities she encountered when she first entered the male-dominated tech industry, she bravely tackled unfamiliar ground with her firm belief in her own recipe for success - effort, courage, and perseverance.

Grace Ho, area vice-president for Asean and APAC chief of staff of Commvault shares her journey in the tech industry and her passion on transformational leadership.

