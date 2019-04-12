You are here

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Bridging the limitations of AI

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Bridging the limitations of AI

Mind Your Business: Bridging the limitations of AI

12:05 mins

Synopsis: Aiming to close the gap between the physical and the virtual world might seem slightly farfetched, but with human operators behind the wheel, Michael Sayre of Cognicept Systems believes robotics can do what couldn’t be done before. Michael is the founder of Cognicept -  a service that provides robotics-based human-in-the-loop (HITL) error handling systems, with a vision to bridge the limitations of artificial intelligence.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

