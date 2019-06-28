You are here
Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Dark data and why it should be dealt with
12:34 min
Synopsis: Veritas recently announced their Value of Data study. And despite the rise in security breaches and increasingly rigorous data protection regulations, businesses across the globe continue to maintain dark data. Unfortunately, this creates a ready target for cybercriminals. What is dark data and how does it impact businesses? We find out from Marcus Loh, senior director for technology practice, Asia-Pacific & Japan, Veritas.
