Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Insure your smart phone against screen cracks; innovating the insurtech space

Mind Your Business: Insure your smart phone against screen cracks! Innovating the insurtech space

Synopsis: Axinan, a Singapore-based insurtech firm provides digital insurance solutions for the Internet economy. Founded in 2016, the firm specialises in leveraging big data and machine-learning processes to developing solutions for enterprises. And recently, they launched their first B2C brand, igloo, aimed at providing on-demand solutions that are affordable, designed with the everyday millennial in mind. Axinan is the brainchild of founder and CEO, Wei Zhu, who was also Grab’s first CTO and has held leadership roles in Microsoft and Facebook.

