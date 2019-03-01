Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: The data economy and why it needs to be transparent

You are here
Mind Your Business: The data economy and why it needs to be transparent
Synopsis: As a sophisticated economy, Singapore is very reliant on data but the data supply chain requires transparency. And as Singapore continues to push towards truly becoming a smart nation, it is imperative we understand the data economy, especially since technology is advancing at a breakneck pace and keeping up has become a full-time job! Mike Davie is CEO at Quadrant and talks us through it.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3
