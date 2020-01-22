You are here

Money FM Podcast: Using tech to sustain our food resources

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon: Using tech to sustain our food resources

14:51 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Eugene Park, executive director and CEO of Gallant Venture on the partnership with Obayashi Corporation and development of the Gallant Obayashi Green Agritech Park. He tells us how the project will improve sustainability through urban agritech cultivation.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

