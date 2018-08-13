You are here

Home > Technology

Musk says in talks with Saudis, others on taking Tesla private

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 10:43 PM

doc71fqfbqdcns1bxho9oc_doc70ol4gennkgfq7mk823.jpg
US market regulators last week reportedly asked the company to explain Mr Musk's claim in an August 7 Twitter post that financing for a deal to take Tesla private had been "secured".
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said Monday he was in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund and other investors to take the electric automaker private.

US market regulators last week reportedly asked the company to explain Mr Musk's claim in an August 7 Twitter post that financing for a deal to take Tesla private had been "secured".

But Mr Musk said in a blog post on Monday he had "no question" that the Saudis would finance such a transaction following a July 31 meeting. The transaction would be structured with equity so as not to burden Tesla with crushing debt, Musk added.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Foxconn posts fall in Q2 net profit, lagging estimates

Saudi puts its money on tech as it prepares for life after oil

Chinese tech-obsessed insurer may cast a long shadow over Asia

Battery technology may be next stranded assets in green revolution

Samsung may suspend operations at China mobile phone plant: report

Walmart in unofficial coalition to tackle Amazon

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
3 PayNow Corporate launched today
4 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
5 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

sg3.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening