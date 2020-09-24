You are here

Home > Technology

Netflix, Amazon Prime are latest weapons in India's telecom war

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 3:38 PM

file7cbr647s8gg1kjttuo4o.jpg
After announcing the first tariff increase in three years in 2019, telecom carriers are offering incentives such as subscriptions to services from Netflix to Amazon Prime to win customers in a content-hungry market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] India's telecom price war is back, and this time the battle is being fought with freebies.

After announcing the first tariff increase in three years in 2019, telecom carriers are offering incentives such as subscriptions to services from Netflix to Amazon Prime to win customers in a content-hungry market.

With theatres in India, among the biggest film markets globally by number of tickets sold, closed due to pandemic restrictions, the demand for entertainment content has shifted online. Several big-budget local films have been released on streaming platforms this year.

On Tuesday, Reliance Jio Infocomm , the country's biggest telecom company by subscribers, launched a new 399-rupee (S$7.43) plan for users who opt for monthly billing instead of pay-as-you-go packs. Besides 75 gigabytes (GB) of data, customers would get access to Netflix on a mobile device and one-year subscription to two over-the-top applications and access to Jio's movie and songs library.

"Reliance Jio's new postpaid plans offer more content and come at 20 per cent discount" to Bharti Airtel, analysts at Jefferies India said in a report to clients. Bharti's comparable entry-level plan is priced at 499 rupees and offers the same amount of data but doesn't include access to Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix, while Vodafone Idea's plan offers 40GB data and doesn't include any of the three online platforms, according to analysts.

SEE ALSO

Axiata's unit plans biggest Bangladesh IPO in a decade to expand

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Over the past four years, the number of users opting for monthly billing of mobile services has come down sharply and such users now form about 5 per cent of the total 1.14 billion subscribers and generate 15 per cent of the sector's revenue, according to Jefferies analysts.

Although Jio introduced its postpaid plans in 2018, the company's offerings didn't see much traction, showcasing "stickiness" of this base of customers, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

"This time extremely aggressive content offerings could be the key attraction for consumers," Emkay Global Financial Services analysts Naval Seth and Sonali Shah said in a note. They expect Bharti and Vodafone Idea to follow Jio with similar tie-ups with OTT platforms to retain the monthly bill paying customers whose average monthly spending is higher than the prepaid users.

Bharti Airtel has lost nearly 9 per cent, while Vodafone Idea has fallen 12.7 per cent in two sessions since Jio announced the enhanced postpaid plans.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 03:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Google partners banks to streamline PayNow transfers

GOOGLE has, in a tie-up with banks here, revamped its payments app to allow for real-time money transfers via the...

Sep 24, 2020 03:42 PM
Consumer

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease to buy Hitachi Capital in deal worth US$2.8b

[TOKYO] Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Lease said on Thursday it would buy smaller rival Hitachi Capital in a deal...

Sep 24, 2020 03:40 PM
Life & Culture

Nobel winners to get 10m Swedish crowns as prize money increased

[STOCKHOLM] Winners of the prestigious Nobel prizes this year will receive an extra one million Swedish crowns (S$...

Sep 24, 2020 03:26 PM
Life & Culture

Auction house Phillips commissioning its own US$200,000 jewels

[NEW YORK] On Thursday the auction house Phillips is officially unveiling an online jewellery retail platform called...

Sep 24, 2020 03:24 PM
Government & Economy

15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 57,654...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Dairy Farm, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Medtecs, Aspen

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

Singapore's resilient savers, and a question over the widening wealth gap

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.