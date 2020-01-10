You are here

Home > Technology

New UK audit code aims to prevent Carillion-style corporate crashes

New standard aims to make it harder for company management to stonewall internal auditors' concerns
Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

INTERNAL auditors should have direct access to top company bosses to help avoid Carillion-style corporate crashes, a new industry code said on Wednesday. UK construction giant Carillion had gone into liquidation in 2018 after its huge financial debt pile of £1.5 billion (S$2.6 billion) finally overwhelmed it.

The code from the Chartered Institute of Internal Auditors (CIIA) aims to restore credibility in internal auditors' ability to be the "eyes and ears" of boards to stamp out poor governance and misconduct.

Companies hire internal auditors to check for compliance with regulations. They are different from external auditors or outside accounting firms that independently endorse company financial statements.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The code, which CIIA members voluntarily sign up to, says internal auditors should have unrestricted access to any part of a company and be able to attend and observe executive committee meetings. They should also have a direct line to the company's chief executive and to the company's external audit committee.

Internal auditors should share information with external auditors, the code said, implementing a recommendation from a government-backed review of auditing in December.

Every company should have a chief internal auditor, even when internal auditing is outsourced as in the case of Carillion, the code said.

The CIIA hopes the new code will make it harder for company management to stonewall internal auditors' concerns.

Andrew Bailey, head of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and governor-designate of the Bank of England, said in 2012 that boards of banks had regarded internal auditors as a "nuisance" not be taken seriously. This led to the creation of a code for internal auditors specifically for financial services companies, which has resulted in an increase in chief audit executives' attendance of executive committee meetings to 84 per cent from 48 per cent, the CIIA said.

CIIA members are drawn from most of Britain's biggest listed companies.

The number of financial firms carrying out audit work on risks from poor culture has risen to 93 per cent from 54 per cent.

The CIIA hopes the changes resulting from the financial services code can be replicated by the new, separate code for companies in other sectors.

The new code was written by a committee of officials from companies like oil group BP, energy firm Centrica , supermarket Tesco, and InterContinental Hotels Group, along with the Financial Reporting Council, which regulates accounting. REUTERS

Technology

Deep tech, clean tech bring the cool to CES

Parallel reality is just one dimension of a hyper personalised future

Lawmakers: Facebook's steps to tackle 'deepfake' videos inadequate

Korean unicorn Coupang eyeing IPO as early as next year

Apple's app sales hit record US$1.4b in final days of 2019

Indonesia determined to create downstream sector

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 12:14 AM
Transport

Iran says crash jet tried to turn back; Ukraine probes missile theory

[TEHERAN] The Boeing Co jet that crashed near Teheran on Wednesday tried to turn back after takeoff, Iran revealed...

Jan 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort rises to 19-year high on views of economy

[WASHINGTON] Confidence among Americans surged to the best level since Oct 2000 on brighter views of the economy and...

Jan 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Transport

Boeing faces US$5b tab on 737 MAX simulator training

[DALLAS] Boeing's costs would rise an estimated US$5 billion if pilots need to get simulator training before flying...

Jan 9, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam meets new China liaison, vows to curb violence

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam met with Beijing's new liaison to the city, Luo Huining, at her...

Jan 9, 2020 11:10 PM
Transport

VW more confident for 2019 unit sales

[FRANKFURT] German car giant Volkswagen on Thursday tweaked its guidance on how many cars it sold in 2019, saying...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly