You are here
Nokia wins 5G radio equipment contract from Britain's BT
[STOCKHOLM] Nokia has clinched a deal with Britain's biggest mobile operator BT to supply 5G radio equipment, the Finnish company said on Tuesday, in one of the first major wins under new CEO Pekka Lundmark.
The deal will make Nokia BT's largest equipment provider and comes just months after Britain's decision to ban China's Huawei Technologies from next-generation 5G telecom networks.
The size of the contract was not disclosed.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes