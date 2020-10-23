You are here

Home > Technology

Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth says SoftBank's Son

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 12:25 AM

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp will drive growth in computing power, in his first public comments since the US$40 billion deal was announced in September.

Mr Son made the comments at a virtual summit about artificial intelligence hosted by Saudi Arabia, an anchor investor in the US$100 billion Vision Fund, at which he reiterated his belief that AI would transform society.

The Nvidia deal, part of a series of asset sales by Mr Son, whose group has been shaken by soured investments and the Covid-19 pandemic, has raised concerns it will threaten Arm's role as a neutral supplier in the industry.

Mr Son is set to speak next week with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at SoftBank World, the group's annual event for customers and suppliers that is being retooled as it focuses on investing.

SoftBank's growing cash pile is driving speculation about future investment plans, with the Vision Fund targeting external funding for a blank-check company, a source said, in a sign the group is regaining its mojo.

SEE ALSO

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy to freeze development of SpaceJet regional jet

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"I am a risk taker," Mr Son said on Thursday.

Rajeev Misra, CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers which oversees the Vision Fund, said the market share gained by online commerce companies in the last six to eight months is more than what they gained in the previous four years put together.

"Covid has accelerated the acceleration of AI even further," Mr Misra told the same conference, adding in the 105 companies Vision Fund 1 and 2 have invested in, artificial intelligence is the core of their businesses.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

South Korean antitrust chief says Google has undermined competition

Deutsche Bank in talks to sell tech unit to Tata Consultancy

Grab's Q3 revenue near pre-Covid level; hiring for senior digibank roles

LG Display swings to Q3 profit on Apple demand, panel price boost

Trial begins in Samsung leader's suspected fraud, stock manipulation case

Singtel's NCS acquires digital services consultancy for undisclosed sum

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

Goldman hit with record US bribery fine over 1MDB scandal

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs will pay a record foreign bribery penalty in the US and will enter a guilty plea for the...

Oct 22, 2020 11:31 PM
Technology

South Korean antitrust chief says Google has undermined competition

[SEOUL] South Korea's antitrust chief said on Thursday the agency believes US search engine giant Google has...

Oct 22, 2020 10:58 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales blow past expectations in September

[WASHINGTON] US home sales surged to a more than 14-1/2-year high in September, boosted by historically low mortgage...

Oct 22, 2020 10:54 PM
Consumer

Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months

[FRANKFURT] German sportswear company Adidas is planning to sell its Reebok division, Germany's manager magazin...

Oct 22, 2020 10:49 PM
Transport

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy to freeze development of SpaceJet regional jet

[TOKYO] Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to freeze development of its Spacejet regional jet as the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Hong Kong regulator fines Goldman Sachs US$350m over 1MDB scandal

China CNOOC to raise gas share to half of output by 2035

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for