You are here

Home > Technology

Oracle shares slump on earnings hit by pandemic

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 7:15 AM

rk_Oracle_170620.jpg
Oracle shares fell on Tuesday after the business software company reported its earnings took a hit from the pandemic's toll on hotels, shops and other enterprises that rely on its cloud computing offerings.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Oracle shares fell on Tuesday after the business software company reported its earnings took a hit from the pandemic's toll on hotels, shops and other enterprises that rely on its cloud computing offerings.

Oracle reported a profit of US$3.1 billion on revenue of US$10.4 billion in the fiscal quarter that ended May 31, compared with US$3.7 billion net income on US$11.1 billion in revenue during the same period a year earlier.

The quarter also ended Oracle's 2020 fiscal year, with the Silicon Valley-based company reporting that its annual revenue was down slightly from 2019.

"Our overall business did remarkably well considering the pandemic," Oracle chief executive Safra Catz said in the earnings release.

"But, our results would have been even better except for customers in the hardest-hit industries that we serve such as hospitality, retail, and transportation postponing some of their purchases."

SEE ALSO

Bukit Sembawang Estates blames pandemic for serviced-apartment impairment loss

Oracle shares were down about four per cent in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures.

The Silicon Valley firm competes in some segments with rivals such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 09:03 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott secures contracts for 25 new properties, to expand reach into 4 major cities

IN the first five months of 2020, CapitaLand's lodging business unit The Ascott Limited secured contracts for 25 new...

Jun 17, 2020 08:54 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore NODX falls 4.5% in May on decline in non-electronics exports

NON-OIL domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore finally succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic to post a 4.5 per cent drop...

Jun 17, 2020 08:53 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's exports fall most since 2009 as virus hits US shipments

[TOKYO] Japan's exports fell in May at the fastest pace since the 2009 global financial crisis as US-bound car...

Jun 17, 2020 08:47 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, ComfortDelGro, OUE, Bukit Sembawang, PEC

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Jun 17, 2020 08:39 AM
Energy & Commodities

BHP names Lamont as new CFO; Beaven to step down

[MELBOURNE] BHP Group said on Wednesday that David Lamont, a former mining executive who has more recently been at...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.