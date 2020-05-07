You are here

Over 30 firms join alliance calling for 'open' 5G systems

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

MORE than 30 technology and telecom firms unveiled an alliance on Tuesday to press for "open and interoperable" 5G wireless systems that eliminate the need for a single supplier.

The move comes amid heightened global debate over politically sensitive deployment of the ultra-fast fifth-generation networks in a market led by Chinese-based Huawei, along with European-based Nokia and Ericsson.

The new Open RAN Policy Coalition said an open-standards system with competitive bidding for various components in a "radio access network" would avoid depending on any single technology supplier. The alliance of 31 firms is "letting (wireless) providers know there are options" other than "a single vendor with a closed proprietary system", said Diane Rinaldo, coalition executive director.

The group includes large technology firms Microsoft, Google, IBM and Cisco; carriers including AT&T and Verizon in the US and global operators Vodafone, Rakuten and Telefonica; and hardware and chip-making firms Qualcomm, Intel and Samsung.

Ms Rinaldo said that "the coalition was not formed to address concerns about any particular company but to discuss the need to have a robust supply chain and prevent any one company from dominating."

"As evidenced by the current global pandemic, vendor choice and flexibility in next-generation network deployments are necessary from a security and performance standpoint," she said. "By promoting policies that standardise and develop open interfaces, we can ensure interoperability and security across different players and potentially lower the barrier to entry for new innovators." Ms Rinaldo said the alliance is promoting privately deployed networks in the US, with the federal government helping to foster a diverse supply chain and fund research into these open networks.

The alliance says an open system can work, as long as standards are consistent. It adds that there are already examples of successful mobile deployments of 4G or 5G networks using open standards in Japan, India and other parts of the world. AFP

