You are here

Home > Technology

Partnership with govt, society needed to combat fake news, WhatsApp tells India

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

FACEBOOK Inc's WhatsApp messenger service has responded to a call from India's technology ministry to curb the spread of false information on its platform, saying that such a task required a partnership between the pair as well as with society in general.

India is WhatsApp's biggest market with over 200 million users. But false information on its app this year has contributed towards the triggering of mass beatings of more than a dozen people, at least three of whom have died. On Sunday, five more people were lynched in the western state of Maharashtra on suspicion of being child abductors.

The rise in such incidents prompted the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday to ask WhatsApp to take immediate steps to prevent the circulation of false information and provocative content.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The ministry also said that WhatsApp "cannot evade accountability and responsibility" when such services are abused by users to spread such misinformation.

"Like the Government of India, we're horrified by these terrible acts of violence and wanted to respond quickly to the very important issues you have raised," WhatsApp said in a letter to the ministry dated July 3 and reviewed by Reuters. "We believe that false news, misinformation and the spread of hoaxes are issues best tackled collectively: by government, civil society and technology companies working together."

The messaging service said it is giving users controls and information to help them stay safe, and that it plans to run long-term public safety advertising campaigns. "As a starting point, we will soon publish new educational materials around misinformation and conduct our news literacy workshops," WhatsApp said.

The firm has recently added a feature to its app preventing users from re-adding former members of messaging groups, and has enabled group administrators to decide who can send messages. It is also testing the labelling of forwarded messages. REUTERS

Technology

PUB to tackle energy use and sludge generation in water treatment

Drone deliveries become reality as China races to take the lead

India asks WhatsApp to curb spread of false messages

Samsung's Q2 profit seen flagging as smartphone innovation dries up

Huawei pushes back as pressure on Chinese companies grows

US allows ZTE transactions to maintain networks

Editor's Choice

Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Jul 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's growth should hold steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening