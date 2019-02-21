You are here

PC maker Lenovo returns to Q3 profit, beats estimates

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 9:10 AM

Lenovo Group Ltd said on Thursday it swung back to a net profit in the December quarter, beating market expectations, due to a strong performance across its major business groups.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Lenovo Group Ltd said on Thursday it swung back to a net profit in the December quarter, beating market expectations, due to a strong performance across its major business groups.

Profit for the quarter was US$233 million, versus a loss of US$289 million in the same period a year earlier when the world's largest personal computer (PC) maker by shipments took a one-off hit following US tax reform.

The result was ahead of the US$207 million average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 8.5 per cent to US$14.04 billion on a strong performance in its PC and Smart Device business and its Data Center business, just beating the US$13.95 billion analyst view.

Its Mobile Business Group also recorded a pre-tax profit for the first time since it bought Motorola in 2014 for US$2.9 billion, having strugged to integrate the assets.

Lenovo said revenue for its PC and Smart Device Business rose 12 per cent in the three months period.

Feb 21, 2019
DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

Feb 21, 2019
Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

Feb 21, 2019
CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Feb 21, 2019
DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

Feb 21, 2019
City Developments Q4 profit down 54.7% to S$77.9m on lower sales

Feb 21, 2019
Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

Feb 21, 2019
More transparency sought for foreign worker criteria

