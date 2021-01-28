You are here

Home > Technology

Police dismantle world's 'most dangerous' criminal hacking network

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 12:18 AM

[LONDON] International law enforcement agencies said on Wednesday they had dismantled a criminal hacking scheme used to steal billions of dollars from businesses and private citizens worldwide.

Police in six European countries, as well as Canada and the United States, completed a joint operation to take control of Internet servers used to run and control a malware network known as "Emotet," authorities said in a statement.

"Emotet is currently seen as the most dangerous malware globally," Germany's BKA federal police agency said in a statement. "The smashing of the Emotet infrastructure is a significant blow against international organised Internet crime." Emotet is used by cyber criminals to first gain access to a victim's computer before then downloading additional malicious software, such as trojans designed to steal banking passwords or ransomware which can lock a computer until an extortion fee is paid.

Security experts say Emotet's operators often sell access to victims' computers to other hackers, using a "malware-as-a-service" business model that has made them one of the world's most prolific and damaging cybercrime groups.

German police said infections with Emotet had caused at least US$17.56 million of damage in their country. Globally, Emotet-linked damages cost about US$2.5 billion, Ukrainian authorities said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ukraine's General Prosecutor said police had carried out raids in the eastern city of Kharkiv to seize computers used by the hackers. Authorities released photos showing piles of bank cards, cash and a room festooned with tangled computer equipment, but did not say if any arrests were made.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Contactless payments are here to stay: Visa

UK mobile networks Vodafone, O2 and Three tackle rural coverage

Taiwan says chipmakers to prioritise auto chips

Singapore faces talent crunch as tech giants scale up

Goldman sees US$200b opening from European tech unicorns

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing recovery continues despite weak December

[WASHINGTON] The ongoing struggles of the aviation sector held back US durable goods orders at the end of 2020, but...

Jan 27, 2021 11:41 PM
Transport

Boeing takes US$6.5b charge on new delay to 777X jet

[CHICAGO] Boeing pushed back the debut of its 777X jetliner and said it would absorb a US$6.5 billion pretax charge...

Jan 27, 2021 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders rise in boost to business investment

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods increased for an eighth straight month in December, pointing...

Jan 27, 2021 11:22 PM
Government & Economy

China's Ant Group plans revamp amid regulator pressure: WSJ

[BEIJING] China's Ant Group is planning to refashion itself as a financial holding company under the supervision of...

Jan 27, 2021 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

Take precautions during CNY, says PM who will celebrate 'with eight visitors, not more, from the family'

[SINGAPORE] Singaporeans have to take precautions as they celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year amid the pandemic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Take precautions during CNY, says PM who will celebrate 'with eight visitors, not more, from the family'

Xi says 'patriots' should govern Hong Kong

Olam prices S$100m reopening of its 4% fixed-rate notes due Feb 2026

Colin Low resigns as CEO of FHT's managers after less than two years

16-year-old detained under ISA for plans to attack two mosques in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for