You are here

Home > Technology

Porsche has a plan to drive up profit by 6b euros

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 9:35 PM

file72c1clml5li9kc6biru.jpg
Porsche AG has an ambitious plan to improve operating profit by 6 billion euros (S$9.4 billion) over eight years by streamlining operations as the automaker spends more to develop and manufacture electric cars, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Porsche AG has an ambitious plan to improve operating profit by 6 billion euros (S$9.4 billion) over eight years by streamlining operations as the automaker spends more to develop and manufacture electric cars, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Porsche aims to increase earnings before interest and taxes by about 750 million euros annually over a timeframe starting this year and running through 2025 by increasing efficiencies, cutting costs and boost contribution from new business such as digital offerings, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The increase is necessary to maintain the Volkswagen AG brand's target of a 15 per cent return on sales. Porsche declined to comment.

Keeping returns flowing at Porsche is key to Volkswagen's plan to make the world's largest automaker a more agile company and face the industry's unprecedented shift to self-driving and electric cars head on. Carmakers readying electric lineups are pushing for savings elsewhere to offset lower profits from battery-powered cars when compared to vehicles with combustion engines.

Take Porsche's first electric offering as an example of the quandary facing automakers. Cars like the four-door Taycan, which comes to market next year, will cost from 6,000 euros to 10,000 euros more to produce than a comparable traditional model, the people said. Those costs won't be passed on to customers, meaning spending reductions need to be made elsewhere to maintain profitability, they said. In total, the sports-car maker is investing more than 6 billion euros through 2022 on electric mobility.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After 2025, the German manufacturer anticipates that the efficiency push will improve profit by about 2 billion euros annually, the people said. VW's most profitable brand generated 4.1 billion euros in operating profit and 23.5 billion euros in revenue last year. The operating margin of more than 17 per cent compares to single-digit return on sales at most mass-market carmakers.

The group is on its way to become "the electric powerhouse within the auto world" and should have higher revenue and earnings momentum than Daimler AG and BMW AG, Bankhaus Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper said in a note.

Porsche is working on electric-car technology with sister brand Audi and is considering using the jointly developed underpinnings to offer electric versions of existing models like the Macan compact sport utility vehicle. Porsche has said the first cars from the new platform are planned for late 2021.

Porsche expects half of deliveries will be fully-electric or hybrid cars in 2025. Developing vehicles with combustion engines won't be economically viable from 2030 onward under the goals of the Paris Climate accord, they said.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Samsung Electronics apologises for factory cancer cases

US asks allies to avoid Huawei's equipment: WSJ

British lawmakers launch probe into bank IT failures

Facebook to pay 100m euros in Italian fiscal accord

Raft of programmes launched to help ICT SMEs

IMDA puts up seed funding to boost blockchain adoption

Editor's Choice

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
3 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
4 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility
5 NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018

Must Read

hzheng1123lyh1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

doc72w1o7m8pq011l3io4g1_doc72mo5coll6fgjspi8o.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

BP_SGcoe_231118_41.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Transport

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening