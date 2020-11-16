You are here

Home > Technology

Qualcomm gets US nod to sell 4G chips to Huawei

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

QUALCOMM Inc received a licence last Friday from the US government to sell 4G mobile phone chips to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, an exemption to US trade restrictions imposed amid rising tensions with China.

"We received a licence for a number of products, which includes some 4G products," a Qualcomm spokesperson told Reuters.

Qualcomm and all other American semiconductor companies were forced to stop selling to the Chinese technology firm in September after US trade restrictions took effect.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the specific 4G products Qualcomm can sell to Huawei but said they were related to mobile devices. Qualcomm has other licence applications pending with the US government, she said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In the past, Huawei was a relatively small chip customer for Qualcomm, which is the biggest supplier of mobile phone chips.

Huawei used its own house-designed chips in its flagship handsets but used Qualcomm chips in lower-priced models.

Huawei's potential to design its own chips was thwarted in September by US trade restrictions that blocked its access to chip design software and fabrication tools. Industry analysts believe Huawei's stockpile of chips purchased before the ban could run out early next year, crippling its smartphone business.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said the Qualcomm licence would have a "limited impact" because it covers only 4G chips while consumers are shifting to newer 5G devices. Rasgon said it is still unclear whether US officials will grant Qualcomm licences for 5G smartphone chips.

Representatives for Huawei and the US Department of Commerce, which grants the licences, declined to comment.

Other US companies such as Micron Technology Inc were also stopped from selling to Huawei and have said they have applied for licences. Intel Corp has also said that it has a licence to sell to Huawei. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Turning to FireEye, SPH readies for emerging cyber threats

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

Conservatives flock to 'alt' social media in US election dispute

Automation startup UiPath picks banks for 2021 IPO

Vodafone said to eye raising four billion euros in towers IPO

Software maker C3.ai files for IPO on heels of Microsoft partnership

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Branded Content
Leadership & Management

How companies can use design to transform and innovate amid a pandemic

What if there was a programme that could help your company grow, even in this challenging Covid-19 climate?

Nov 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Garage

Robo-adviser StashAway expands to UAE

ROBO-ADVISER StashAway has expanded to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to tap the growing mass affluent segment in...

Nov 15, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Cathay Cineplexes owner mm2 Asia posts H1 net loss as virus shutters movie theatres

CATALIST-LISTED entertainment group mm2 Asia, which owns Cathay Cineplexes, sank into the red in the first six...

Nov 15, 2020 06:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Centurion Corp Q3 revenue down by 11.2% as pandemic hits student housing market

MAINBOARD-LISTED dormitory operator Centurion Corp's third-quarter revenue was dragged down by student housing...

Nov 15, 2020 04:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Sias will work with all suitors to support Hyflux perp holders

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, said that it is ready to work with all investors to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Genting Singapore Q3 net profit falls 65.7% on Covid-19 pandemic

Covid pushes real estate into the future

Cathay Cineplexes owner mm2 Asia posts H1 net loss as virus shutters movie theatres

The Linq @ Beauty World sells 96% of residential units in digital weekend launch

Sias will work with all suitors to support Hyflux perp holders

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for