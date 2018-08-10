You are here

Qualcomm settles with Taiwan antitrust regulator for NT$2.73b

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 10:36 AM

Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is settling an antitrust case brought against it by Taiwan regulators by paying NT$2.73 billion (S$121.6 million), the island's Fair Trade Commission said on Friday.
[TAIPEI] Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is settling an antitrust case brought against it by Taiwan regulators by paying NT$2.73 billion (S$121.6 million), the island's Fair Trade Commission said on Friday.

The commission said Qualcomm also agreed to bargain in good faith with other chip and phone makers in patent-licensing deals.

In 2017, the commission fined Qualcomm US$778 million for refusing to sell chips to mobile handset makers that wouldn't agree to its patent-licensing terms and for cutting iPhone maker Apple Inc a royalty discount in exchange for the exclusive use of Qualcomm's modem chips in the past.

