Razer's data leak may have affected 100,000 customers globally

Singapore
A SERVER misconfiguration caused gaming hardware firm Razer to potentially expose the data of about 100,000 global customers, including their personal information, order details and shipping information.
Credit card numbers and passwords were safe, said the company....
