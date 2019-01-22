You are here

Home > Technology

S Korean court suspends regulator's disciplinary action against Samsung BioLogics

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 3:05 PM

[SEOUL] A South Korean court has suspended the financial regulator's disciplinary action against Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd for allegedly breaching accounting rules, an official at the Seoul Administrative Court said on Tuesday.

In November, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said the biotech arm of Samsung Group intentionally breached accounting rules ahead of its 2016 listing. It called for the firm's chief executive officer and chief finance officer to be fired, imposed fines, and requested the firm correct its balance sheet.

Samsung BioLogics filed an administrative lawsuit at the Seoul Administrative Court to nullify the watchdog's findings and sought an injunction to halt any disciplinary action until the court rules on the matter.

"The court concluded that an immediate sanction on the company could lead to irreparable damage when its violation of accounting standards has yet to be proven in court," the court official said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The FSC in a statement said it will review details of the court's ruling and plan whether to immediately file an appeal.

Samsung BioLogics, which has denied wrongdoing, confirmed the court's decision to suspend any sanctions.

"The court's decision is fortunate. We will do our best to prove the legitimacy of the company's handling of accounting," a Samsung official said by telephone.

Samsung must now await the outcome of the prosecutors' investigation, the timing of which is unknown.

Samsung BioLogics' head office was raided by South Korean prosecutors last month as part of a criminal probe into alleged accounting fraud after the financial regulator filed a complaint.

Shares of Samsung BioLogics were suspended following the regulator's findings, and resumed trading in December after the bourse decided the company was qualified to remain listed.

The stock was up 0.1 per cent on Tuesday, compared with a 0.7 per cent decline in the Kospi benchmark share price index .

REUTERS

Technology

Amazon.com starts direct sales of merchandise in Brazil after delays

Google considering pulling news service from Europe

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to fight 'fake news'

Amazon knows what you buy - and it's building a big ad business from it

OECD policymakers hash out AI policy recommendations

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

SL_sgx_281218_37.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, M1, Soilbuild Reit, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening