You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung Electronics breaks ground for sixth domestic contract chip manufacturing line

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 10:43 AM

nz_samsung_210555.jpg
South Korea's Samsung Electronics on Thursday said it has broken ground for its sixth domestic contract chip production line, which will make logic chips as part of efforts to reduce its reliance on the volatile memory chip sector.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea's Samsung Electronics on Thursday said it has broken ground for its sixth domestic contract chip production line, which will make logic chips as part of efforts to reduce its reliance on the volatile memory chip sector.

Samsung is taking on bigger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) in the contract manufacturing business, where it competes to win orders from customers such as Qualcomm Inc.

The line in the city of Pyeongtaek, within a two-hour drive of capital Seoul, will produce advanced 5 nanometre chips using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology. Samsung broke ground earlier this month and plans to start production in the second half of next year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Xiaomi profit beats estimates after smartphone sales jump in Europe, India

Apple, Google launch contact tracing platform

Facebook to help showcase online 'Shops'

Alibaba to invest 10b yuan in AI-IOT system

ByteDance’s value surpasses US$100b in private markets

Alibaba to invest 10b yuan in AI system for smart speakers

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 10:36 AM
Technology

Xiaomi profit beats estimates after smartphone sales jump in Europe, India

[BEIJING] Xiaomi reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, driven by strong overseas smartphone...

May 21, 2020 10:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Perennial, Shun Tak donate 5 million surgical masks to Singapore's social service sector

MAINBOARD-LISTED Perennial Real Estate Holdings and Hong Kong-based Shun Tak Holdings have donated five million...

May 21, 2020 10:18 AM
Government & Economy

China legislators take on wildlife trade, but traditional medicine likely to be exempt

[SHANGHAI] As China's parliament prepares new laws to ban the trade and consumption of wildlife, local action plans...

May 21, 2020 10:10 AM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical: Vanda 1 asked for early redemption of S$5m bond on 'amicable grounds'

HC Surgical Specialists on Wednesday said that Vanda 1 Investments, managed by Temasek's Heliconia Capital...

May 21, 2020 09:58 AM
Banking & Finance

Mastercard to allow staff to work from home until virus fears subside

[BENGALURU] Mastercard will not ask employees to return to its worldwide corporate offices until they are...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.