You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung Electronics says Q2 operating profit likely rose 5.2% y-o-y

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 7:46 AM

file70d58b12f6azuappidk.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 5.2 per cent from a year earlier, missing analyst estimates.

Its sluggish mobile business pressured strong margins from its chip sales, analysts have said.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, said April-June profit was likely 14.8 trillion won (S$18.06 billion), below the 14.9 trillion won average of 18 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Revenue likely fell 4.9 per cent from a year earlier to 58 trillion won.

The firm did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late July.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

yaohui-pixgeneric-7572.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
2 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
5 Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

cs-generic-Homes04.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

colin-gu-5.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Startups

Grab-Uber deal: CCCS' findings blasted

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening