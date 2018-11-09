You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung gives first glimpse of its foldable phone

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181109_YPFOLDABLE9_3611954.jpg
Google's head of Android UX, Glen Murphy, was on stage with Samsung and said that Google would work with the developer community to bring more features to the phone.
PHOTO: REUTERS

San Francisco

SAMSUNG Electronics Co Ltd unveiled its much-anticipated foldable phone in San Francisco on Wednesday, urging Android developers to start writing apps for it.

The South Korean tech company needs to get the foldable phone right to reverse steep declines in profit for its mobile division and restore some of the cachet its brand has lost to Apple Inc. Foldable phones promise the screen of a small tablet in a pocket-sized device.

Justin Denison, senior vice-president of mobile product marketing, showed a prototype with a screen he said measured 7.3 inches (18.5 cm) diagonally.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Folded in two, it appeared to resemble a thick phone, but Samsung did not give media or developers a chance to touch or see the device up close.

Dave Burke, vice-president of engineering for Google's Android software platform, told a Google conference in California that Samsung planned to introduce a new Android-based device early next year. "We expect to see foldable products from several Android manufacturers," he said.

Google's head of Android UX, Glen Murphy, was also on stage with Samsung and said that Google would work with the developer community to bring more features to the phone.

Samsung said it would be ready for mass production in the coming months.

Developer Joshua Clark, who was at the conference, said that Samsung needs to sell the technology to its competitors for the product to be widely adopted. "I really think it only takes two companies, and then all of the sudden it will catch on," said Mr Clark. "And the fact that Google was on stage, that says a lot. For developers to be able to integrate it with all their apps, that gives me a lot of confidence."

Analyst Bob O'Donnell with Technalysis Research said that while the bendable screen provided a wow factor, shoppers may not like the thickness of the folded phone or its price tag. "They'll have to prove that it's more than just a gimmick," said Mr O'Donnell. "But it's smart to open it up to developers early to do different types of experiences."

Maribel Lopez, an analyst at Lopez Research, said that the product would likely be relatively expensive in the near term. "We're talking about brand new materials that have been made for this and also a new manufacturing process," said Ms Lopez.

Samsung is among a handful of developers working on foldable phones. China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has said that it is planning to launch a 5G smartphone with a foldable screen in mid-2019. However, they have been beaten to the market by Royole, a Chinese display making start-up, which last week unveiled a foldable Android phone with a 7.8-inch screen, priced from around US$1,300. Royole said it would start filling orders in late December. REUTERS

Technology

Singtel-backed fintech firm Sygnum announces tie-up with blockchain company daura

SESTO Robotics spins off from HOPE Technik, gets S$4m Series A funding

A darker side of tech emerges at China’s Internet conference

Tech leaders call for greater social media regulation

Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment

DBS MAX gives SMEs a new e-payment solution

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
5 Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

Must Read

FPV5.png
Nov 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Sunseap to build one of the world's largest offshore floating solar farms along Straits of Johor

Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Most brokerages maintain calls despite 77% fall in Singtel Q2 profit

BP_Genting_091118_39.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits

BP_noble_091118_35.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Frasers Property, Genting Singapore, CDL, Sats, Stamford Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening