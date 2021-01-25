You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung's Jay Y. Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Yonhap

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 10:05 AM

rk_JayYLee_250121.jpg
Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Yonhap reported on Monday citing Lee's lawyer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Yonhap reported on Monday citing Lee's lawyer.

The lawyer's firm, Bae, Kim & Lee, and Samsung did not have an immediate comment.

REITERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Orange sells half of 2.7b euro fibre unit to fund rural rollout

Chinese brand spun out of Huawei unveils devices with US chips

Developer complains to EU over Apple, Google app rules after Covid game rejected

Intel's new CEO commits to manufacturing, shares fall

Alphabet shuts Loon project to beam Internet from high-altitude balloons

Google says it will shut search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 09:56 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Monday morning following two days of losses, with investors...

Jan 25, 2021 09:37 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares began trading on Monday morning in slightly positive territory, with the Straits Times Index (STI)...

Jan 25, 2021 09:29 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge higher as miners, banks lead gains

[BENGALURU] Australian shares opened higher on Monday, led by gains in miners and financials, while trading remained...

Jan 25, 2021 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened flat on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.74 points...

Jan 25, 2021 09:06 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in months

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand confirmed on Monday it was investigating one positive case of Covid-19 in the community...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

Staff get perk immunity at some firms

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for