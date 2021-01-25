You are here
Samsung's Jay Y. Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Yonhap
[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Yonhap reported on Monday citing Lee's lawyer.
The lawyer's firm, Bae, Kim & Lee, and Samsung did not have an immediate comment.
REITERS
