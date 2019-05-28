Singapore government to award up to S$2.7b worth of ICT contracts by March 2020

THE government will award an estimated S$2.5 billion to S$2.7 billion worth of info-communications and technology (ICT) contracts in FY2019, which lasts from April 2019 to March 2020.

Small and medium enterprises will be able to participate in over 80 per cent of the contracts, said Singapore's Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

Over 60 per cent of ICT contract value will go towards further developing five platforms that are key to meeting the outcomes of the Digital Government Blueprint, which sets out digital transformation targets for the government to achieve by 2023.

The five platforms are: the Singapore Government Technology Stack, a technology stack that allows public agencies to develop and deploy digital services more quickly and securely; the National Digital Identity (NDI), a trusted digital credential for users to transact with the government and businesses; the Smart Nation Sensor Platform, a nationwide sensor platform that collects, shares and analyses data; Moments of Life, an integrated platform of different government services relevant to each citizen’s stage of life; and the Adaptive Digital Workplace, a digital platform for public officers to collaborate better with one another.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

GovTech also said on Tuesday that under the NDI, an application programming interface (API) will be launched by the end of this year for businesses to perform secure identity verification and data transfer through QR scanning. The API, called SG-Verify, will make customer acquisition less of a hassle for businesses, said the agency.