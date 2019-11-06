Singapore Poly partners Zebra Technologies to groom talent in advanced manufacturing

SINGAPORE Polytechnic has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Nasdaq-listed US firm Zebra Technologies to provide student internship opportunities, and co-develop and showcase advanced manufacturing solutions.

The collaboration will see both parties working as part of the Singapore Polytechnic Advanced Manufacturing Partners Network.

The network supports Singapore’s advanced manufacturing initiatives through "building a growing and sustainable ecosystem of like-minded industry leaders like Zebra Technologies", said the industrial productivity-solutions provider.

The MOU covers student internship opportunities, co-development of Industry 4.0 projects and solutions that will benefit local enterprises, and will also showcase advanced manufacturing solutions and possibilities with learning factories.

Both parties will also co-develop curriculum related to advanced manufacturing and promote advanced manufacturing-related engineering education and careers to current and future students.

"Contributing to 20 to 25 per cent of Singapore’s GDP (gross domestic product), the manufacturing sector is a key pillar of Singapore’s economy. Singapore’s vision to become a global hub for advanced manufacturing has spurred a transformational desire for the manufacturing sector to digitalise," said Toh Ser Khoon, director of Singapore Polytechnic’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

"Singapore Polytechnic recognises the importance of building a pipeline of talent to ensure that the current and future workforce is equipped with the skill sets and competencies to develop and manage advanced manufacturing solutions."