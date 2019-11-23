You are here

Home > Technology

Singapore signs MOU with South Korea on cybersecurity cooperation

Sat, Nov 23, 2019 - 1:48 PM

rk_SGSK_231119.jpg
Singapore has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with South Korea to enhance cooperation and information-sharing on cybersecurity, according to a statement from the city-state's government.
PHOTO: DPA

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with South Korea to enhance cooperation and information-sharing on cybersecurity, according to a statement from the city-state's government.

The MOU was signed by David Koh, chief executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, and Kim Seok-hwan, president of the Korea Internet & Security Agency. The MOU was witnessed by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Singapore has signed similar agreements with New Zealand, Canada, India, Australia, France, the Netherlands, the UK and the United States.

The city-state, a trade-reliant nation with a rapidly aging population, is trying to restructure its economy to make it a global centre of innovation. As a hyper-connected financial hub, it's also been a target for hackers.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 23, 2019 02:16 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore, Asean can boost tourism with South Korea and collaborate in many areas: PM Lee

[BUSAN] While Singapore and South Korea enjoy regular high-level and cultural exchanges, both countries can ramp up...

Nov 23, 2019 02:08 PM
Government & Economy

Japan, South Korea foreign ministers to meet after pact rescue

[TOKYO] South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is set to meet her Japanese counterpart Saturday, less than 24...

Nov 23, 2019 01:14 PM
Government & Economy

All King Bibi's men: Netanyahu's inner circle key to criminal cases

[JERUSALEM] Secret recordings, powerful media moguls, illicit gifts of cigars and champagne, betrayals by trusted...

Nov 23, 2019 12:54 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia overhauls state energy giant to reduce oil imports

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered an overhaul of the management of state-owned oil giant PT...

Nov 23, 2019 12:29 PM
Life & Culture

Londoners are taking to canal boats to beat high property costs

[LONDON] In London, which suffers from one of the most expensive property markets in Europe, thousands have found...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly