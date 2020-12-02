Singapore to be Infineon's first global hub with AI in all job roles

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
GERMAN microchip maker Infineon Technologies will spend S$27 million over the next three years to make Singapore its first global hub to see artificial intelligence (AI) embedded in every job function.
The plan includes the upskilling of more than 1,000 of its 2,200...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes