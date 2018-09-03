You are here

Home > Technology

SME's entry into digital economy could boost Asean GDP by up to US$1 trillion: study

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 11:53 AM
UPDATED Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 6:37 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BP_SME_030918_79.jpg
Bringing South-east Asia's small businesses into the digital economy could raise the region's gross domestic product (GDP) by between US$780 million and US$1.13 trillion, an industry study has found.
PHOTO: ST FILE

BRINGING South-east Asia's small businesses into the digital economy could raise the region's gross domestic product (GDP) by between US$780 billion and US$1.13 trillion, an industry study has found.

The digital economy now accounts for about 7 per cent of Asean gross domestic product (GDP) or US$200 billion, said the report, which was released on Monday - a smaller share than the 16 per cent of in China, 27 per cent in Europe and 35 per cent in the United States.

But non-tariff barriers such as logistics and cross-border digital regulations such as data localisation and e-payments continue to be challenges, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), said the report from consultancy Bain & Co.

The trillion-dollar GDP boost is forecast to come on the back of trade and growth within the region. The bulk of the uplift would stem from productivity improvements in sectors such as manufacturing, with the other growth drivers being the expansion of digital markets and the growth of “enabling sectors” such as information communications technology, said the Bain researchers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Findings from the poll of more than 2,300 small businesses in Asean showed, for instance, that SMEs in the retail sector saw sales go up by 15 per cent on average after turning to e-commerce.

Meanwhile, logistics SMEs saw productivity gains of 10-20 per cent on average, and agri-businesses lifted crop yield by 5 per cent to 15 per cent. The survey polled companies across the agriculture, manufacturing, retail, transport and logistics sectors.

Still, about one-quarter of SMEs fingered limited cross-border payment options as the key barrier to selling online internationally, while close to three-fifths said that non-tariff barriers such as logistics and export processes and data localisation rules were obstacles to cross-border trade.

"To enable higher adoption, the financial ecosystem must allow for development of innovative services . . . whilst addressing obstacles to user adoption such as developing digital IDs, streamlined know-your-customer processes and less restrictive cash-in and cash-out rules," said the authors, who presented their work at the Asean Economics Ministers Meeting in end-August.

Another issue highlighted in the report is the skills gap in the workforce, with two-fifths of SMEs saying that they did not have the necessary digital skills and close to half of SMEs calling their lack of understanding of digital technology the top barrier to digital integration. 

The authors wrote: "In order to accelerate results, Asean member states should partner with the private sector in designing the most relevant digital skills road maps - building off the work that has been done in Singapore and Malaysia - and accelerate the roll-out of these programmes for prioritised sectors."

The Bain report was done in association with technology companies Google and Sea, as well as Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria, former secretary-general of Malaysia’s International Trade and Industry Ministry.

Bain partner and report co-author Florian Hoppe said: “The findings from our research suggest there are significant gains if Asean countries can come together and grow as a single regional digital economy, rather than operating separately.”

Also, Forrest Li, chairman and group chief executive of Sea, said in a statement: “We see huge momentum in e-commerce as more SMEs tap into new, fast-growing markets online, but it is vital that more SMEs are given access to this opportunity.”

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
3 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
4 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
5 Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Rail_030918_82.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Azmin confirms HSR postponed with no fine, says project deferred to 'future date'

bp_rail_160418_141.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc71qgfipk8h0vkc9i1tn_doc6ue6aj9iuhigbmfa93a.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Transport

Bus, train fares set to rise by as much as 4.3%, with lower rates for those willing to walk more

BP_Forest City_030918_90.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening