You are here

Home > Technology

SoftBank-backed AI startup 'cuts jobs amid cash burn'

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200128_CLOUDMINDS_4016697.jpg
Humanoid robot XR-1 is one of CloudMinds' products.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

SOFTBANK-BACKED cloud robotics and artificial intelligence startup CloudMinds is slashing its global workforce as it burns through cash after repeated attempts to list on the stock market, people familiar with the matter said.

Headed by former China Mobile research whiz Bill Huang, money-losing CloudMinds is the latest SoftBank portfolio company to lay off workers.

The job cuts include in China, two sources said, where the bulk of the company's workforce is based and where it generates most of its revenues.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

All the sources declined to be identified because the information is not public. CloudMinds did not respond to requests for comment and a SoftBank representative declined to comment. Around 175-225 people are being laid off among CloudMinds's around 700-strong workforce in China, one of the sources said.

SEE ALSO

SoftBank-backed CloudMinds slashes workforce amid cash burn: sources

The layoffs will also leave the startup with only a nominal presence in the United States and Japan, two of the sources said, with the Silicon Valley office being closed and a small number of remaining staff moved to an office in Irvine, California.

Valuations at the Japanese tech giant SoftBank's sprawling portfolio have come under increased scrutiny as investors question CEO Masayoshi Son's bullish view of how quickly new technology can come onstream.

CloudMinds, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, last year set out ambitious plans to list in the US with predictions of rapid growth in the market for intelligent, cloud-connected robots.

However, roadshows over the summer were met with a cool reception from investors unfamiliar with the company and unconvinced about its business model, one of the sources said.

Investors were also wary of investing in a SoftBank-backed company, the source said, as market sentiment was turning against another portfolio company, office-sharing firm WeWork. Burning through its cash, CloudMinds is now hoping to list in mainland China after an attempt to list in Hong Kong also fell flat, the source said.

CloudMinds suffered a net loss of almost US$100 million in the six months to last June, a regulatory filing showed, compared to a loss of US$65 million in the same period a year earlier. A request for further funding from SoftBank's Vision Fund was turned down, the source said.

CloudMinds products include humanoid robots XR-1 and Cloud Pepper, an enhanced, cloud-connected version of the Pepper robot from SoftBank's robotics division.

Many of the company's products are not fully commercialised, three sources said, with CloudMinds struggling to attract customers for Cloud Pepper in some markets.

The startup's struggle to market Cloud Pepper reflects the broader commercial disappointment of the robot, which with limited functionality and high prices has fallen short of Masayoshi Son's dreams of it becoming a companion robot. REUTERS

Technology

Acid test looms for trillion-dollar tech rally

SoftBank-backed CloudMinds slashes workforce amid cash burn: sources

Spyware trade grows amid claims activists, Amazon boss targeted

UAE tech ambitions tarnished by internet restrictions

Consumers get nothing from Google's 'Wi-Spy' accord, 9 states say

Singapore biotech firm Veredus will have Wuhan virus test ready by Feb 1

BREAKING

Jan 27, 2020 08:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Miscommunication resulted in disclosure omission, says Advancer Global

CATALIST-LISTED Advancer Global has pointed to miscommunication as the reason for its failure to disclose that its...

Jan 27, 2020 02:29 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia central bank to intervene if rupiah becomes too strong: governor

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank will stand ready to intervene in the currency market should the rupiah currency...

Jan 27, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 2% on China virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 2 per cent Monday on concerns over the potential impact of...

Jan 27, 2020 01:58 PM
Life & Culture

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 to power Olympic torch with hydrogen for first time

[TOKYO] Hydrogen will be used for the first time to power the Olympic torch during its journey through Japan,...

Jan 27, 2020 01:44 PM
Government & Economy

US labour market may have peaked: survey

[WASHINGTON] There is an even balance in the share of US businesses reporting decreases and increases in employment...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly