You are here

Home > Technology

SoftBank Group to book 1.2t yen profit on share sale of Alibaba

Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPAN'S SoftBank Group Corp said on Tuesday it expects to book around 1.2 trillion yen (S$15.17 billion) in pre-tax profit on the sale of shares in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The sale dates from 2016 when SoftBank sold part of its Alibaba stake via derivatives to fund its acquisition of British chip designer ARM.

The transaction leaves SoftBank with a 26 per cent stake in Alibaba worth US$101 billion. The Japanese investment firm said it would book the profit in the financial quarter ending June. SoftBank Group founder and chief executive Masayoshi Son bought into Alibaba for just US$20 million in 2000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Chinese startup's growth into one of the world's biggest e-commerce companies has helped burnish Mr Son's tech investor credentials. The windfall comes as one of Mr Son's biggest tech bets, Uber Technologies Inc, has shown lacklustre stock market performance since its market debut last month. SoftBank booked a 418 billion yen gain on its Uber stake in the financial quarter ended March ahead of the debut. On Monday, Uber's shares closed 9 per cent below its IPO price at US$41.

Mr Son has referred to the value of the Alibaba stake to argue that SoftBank Group's shares are undervalued. Following the end of a 600 billion yen stock-buyback programme and Uber's disappointing listing, the shares have fallen 23 per cent from their April high.

SoftBank Group shares closed down 3 per cent on Tuesday ahead of the Alibaba sale announcement, giving the conglomerate a market capitalisation of 10.2 trillion yen.

New York-listed Alibaba is considering a follow-on share sale in Hong Kong to raise as much as US$20 billion to boost its investment war chest, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. REUTERS

Technology

Australia's Telstra to cut 10,000 contractor jobs in two years

Apple iTunes to play its swansong

Apple's growing power a concern for regulators, lawyers

European luxe electronics maker B&O sounds warning as shares dive 20%

Facebook may be ordered to remove duplicates of illegal posts worldwide

SoftBank Group to book 1.2 trillion yen profit on sale of Alibaba shares

Editor's Choice

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MRCOMFORT5DCZ6_3800983.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro invests in ancillary services, mobility tech startups

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Must Read

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MTCONF5_3801027.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Asean businesses can play more active role to set agenda amid US-China dispute

lwx_singapore_050619_3.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 1.9% in 2019: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening