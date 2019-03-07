You are here

Home > Technology

SoftBank launches US$5b fund to invest in LatAm tech firms

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 10:00 PM

doc74dksp22ycx16ysdloss_doc73yjaj7j14i16li6s2h1.jpg
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday it had launched a new US$5 billion innovation fund to invest in technology companies in Latin America.
AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday it had launched a new US$5 billion innovation fund to invest in technology companies in Latin America.

The fund will be headed by SoftBank's Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, it said in a statement, with the Japanese tech conglomerate committing an initial US$2 billion and serving as the fund's general partner.

The launch marks a ramping up of SoftBank's tech investing ambitions beyond its Saudi-backed US$100 billion Vision Fund, which has shaken up the tech industry with splashy investments in late-stage startups like ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc and shared office space provider WeWork Cos.

The fund also gives Bolivian-born billionaire Claure greater responsibility in the group beyond his roles managing SoftBank's existing investments and overseeing the takeover of SoftBank's US telecoms unit Sprint Corp by Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Latin America presents significant opportunities for SoftBank Group and the Vision Fund will have the ability to co-invest alongside the SoftBank Innovation Fund," said the Vision Fund's head Rajeev Missra, using the official name for the new fund.

The fund will invest across the region focused on much the same sectors as SoftBank's existing investments including e-commerce, fintech and healthcare.

REUTERS

Technology

Singtel, GIC to subscribe to India telco giant Bharti Airtel's 250b rupee rights issue

Xiaomi to offer first 5G phone in China

The mind distracted: technology's battle for our attention

Singtel launches its first video-bundled mobile plans with HBO Go

Tencent-backed Sea makes better second impression

Huawei set to announce lawsuit against US as it seeks to strike back

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
4 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
5 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage

Must Read

Mar 7, 2019
Garage

UOB crowdfunding partner OurCrowd hits US$1b in fundraising in six years

UOB-and-Ourcrowd.png
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel, GIC to subscribe to India telco giant Bharti Airtel's 250b rupee rights issue

Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden's dissenting owners' appeal dismissed, en bloc to proceed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening