You are here

Home > Technology

SoftBank sees small profit rise; all eyes on Vision Fund IPO plans

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPAN'S SoftBank Group Corp is expected to report a small rise in its fourth-quarter profit, while investors look for details on whether the conglomerate plans to monetise its almost US$100 billion Vision Fund through an IPO.

SoftBank is considering taking the Saudi-backed investment fund public, a source said on Friday, adding that no formal process has been started. Shares of the group rose as much as 4 per cent on Monday as trading resumed after Japan's extended "Golden Week" holidays.

Following the listing of the group's domestic telco SoftBank Corp in December, the Vision Fund is the largest segment in SoftBank's earnings without a market valuation. It is, however, unclear how the world's largest technology investment fund could be listed in its current form.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SoftBank is expected to post on Thursday a one per cent rise in operating profit to 156 billion yen (S$1.91 billion) for the three months ended March, an average estimate of three analysts polled by Refinitiv shows.

SoftBank has not provided a forecast and moved to new accounting standards this financial year. The results come at a potential inflection point for the group and the Vision Fund as portfolio companies like Uber Technologies and the owner of WeWork, The We Company, prepare to list, putting a price tag on some of the conglomerate's largest bets on unlisted startups.

With investors struggling to quantify Vision Fund's growing investments amid a lack of clarity over its valuation methods, analysts think the listings could help underscore its strategy. Given the group's focus on technology companies, "if something happens to that sector it could be very negative", said Dan Baker, an analyst at Morningstar.

Uber is set to price its US$10 billion IPO on May 9, seeking a valuation of up to US$90 billion. That is lower than what Uber insiders had hoped for, but investors have reported strong demand for the shares.

The lower valuation comes after rival Lyft Inc's poor stock performance after its market debut. That reflects investor scepticism over Lyft's path to profitability, with peers likes Uber and WeWork also heavily losing money.

In China, Sequoia Capital China, viewed as a bellwether for tech investment, is set to lay off as much as 20 per cent of investment staff as a slowdown in the tech sector saps appetite for risk, two people have said.

While the Vision Fund has previously profitably exited its stakes in Indian online retailer FlipKart, which it sold to Walmart, and in already-public chipmaker Nvidia Corp, Uber will be its first portfolio company to go public.

SoftBank's rapidly growing investments continue to cause investor headaches in valuing the business, while also raising concerns about returns and SoftBank's indebtedness.

Last week, a newly created Latin America-focused fund under SoftBank Group COO Marcelo Claure made its first move after SoftBank announced a US$1 billion investment in Colombian delivery app Rappi. REUTERS

Technology

Bitcoin nears US$6,000 as more institutions embrace it

As Wall Street IPO looms, Uber clings to hard-knuckled tactics in pursuit of growth

Pandora to cut 1,200 jobs as Q1 profit, sales fall

Trek 2000 International posts 79.7% slide in Q1 net profit to US$112,000

Amazon casts itself as friend, not foe, of small businesses

No anticipated shipping date yet for Samsung Galaxy Fold

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hdb_090519_2.jpg
May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

lwx_K S_090519_3.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening