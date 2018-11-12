You are here

Home > Technology

Software firm Apptio to be bought by Vista Equity Partners for US$1.94b

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 11:54 AM

[BENGALURU] Software company Apptio Inc said on Sunday it had agreed to be bought by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for about US$1.94 billion in cash.

Apptio shareholders will receive US$38 per share, a premium of about 53 per cent to its last close. The deal that has been approved by the company's board, Apptio said.

The agreement includes a 30-day "go-shop" period, which allows Apptio board and advisers to consider alternative offers, the company said.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 and Apptio will remain headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, it said.

Qatalyst Partners served as Apptio's financial adviser, while Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as its legal adviser. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was the legal adviser to Vista.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the deal.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

SAP to buy customer sentiment tracker Qualtrics for US$8b

Consumers could soon use Razer Pay at Nets terminals in Singapore

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Apple finds quality issues in some iPhone X, MacBook models

2 competing visions of the Internet-controlled future

Samsung to make at least 1m foldable phones: Yonhap

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 From cell to table: the evolution of food
4 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
5 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM

Must Read

Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses must accept more competition in exchange for more access to Asean markets: PM Lee

BP_creditcards_121118_25.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Startups

E-wallets yet to change payment habits in Singapore: Worldpay report

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses

AK_GoJek_1211.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening