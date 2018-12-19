You are here

Home > Technology

SpaceX halts US satellite launch for national security mission

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 12:04 AM

file72s75090cbp77zgnlr9.jpg
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Qatari communications satellite in November. The rocket was due to carry a US$500 million global positioning system (GPS) satellite built by Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday when it was stopped minutes before takeoff.
REUTERS

[ORLANDO] Elon Musk's SpaceX halted Tuesday's launch of a long-delayed navigation satellite for the US military, postponing for at least a day the space transportation company's first designated national security mission for the United States.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a roughly US$500 million global positioning system (GPS) satellite built by Lockheed Martin Corp, was due to take off from Florida's Cape Canaveral shortly after 1730 GMT but was stopped minutes before takeoff.

"This abort was triggered by the onboard Falcon 9 flight computer," a SpaceX official narrating the launch sequence said. He said SpaceX would attempt the launch on Wednesday morning.

SpaceX later tweeted that the Falcon 9 and payload remain healthy and that it delayed the launch because of an "out of family" reading on the rocket's first stage sensors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A successful launch would be a significant victory for Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur who spent years trying to break into the market for lucrative military space launches, long dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.

SpaceX sued the US Air Force in 2014 in protest over the military's award of a multibillion-dollar, non-compete contract for 36 rocket launches to United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed.

SpaceX dropped the lawsuit in 2015 after the Air Force agreed to open up competition, according to SpaceX's website.

The next year, SpaceX won a US$83 million Air Force contract to launch the GPS III satellite, which will have a lifespan of 15 years, Air Force spokesman William Russell said by phone.

Tuesday's launch was to be the first of 32 satellites in production by Lockheed under contracts worth a combined US$12.6 billion for the Air Force's GPS III program, Lockheed spokesman Chip Eschenfelder said.

US Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Florida to attend the launch, which he called "an important step forward as we seek to secure American leadership in space."

"Once fully operational, this latest generation of GPS satellites will bring new capabilities to users, including three times greater accuracy and up to eight times the anti-jamming capabilities," said Mr Russell.

The GPS satellite launch was originally scheduled for 2014 but has been hobbled by production delays, the Air Force said.

The next GPS III satellite will launch in mid-2019, Mr Eschenfelder said, while subsequent satellites undergo testing in the company's Colorado processing facility.

The launch marks SpaceX's first so-called National Security Space mission as defined by the US military, SpaceX said.

The Hawthorne, California-based company has previously launched payloads for the Department of Defence in 2017 that were not designated as a National Security Space missions.

REUTERS

Technology

Trendlines plans to launch agrifood tech innovation centre in Singapore

Oracle sees strong third quarter on cloud strength, share rise

The world's keenest online hagglers help Line rule in Thailand

China's Huawei says it has secured over 25 commercial 5G contracts

SoftBank alum unveils 'affectionate' companion robot in Japan

Twitter is ‘toxic place for women’, says Amnesty International

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Must Read

BP_CBD_181218_16.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

doc738va4tv2067js1bnkj_doc6vuai8p03js1cmdz2op8.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

PwC Singapore seeks more tax breaks in Budget 2019 to spur startup scene

banyantree.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree pushes into Greater China amid global expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening