You are here

Home > Technology

SpaceX to lay off 10%of workforce

Sat, Jan 12, 2019 - 10:21 AM

SL_SpaceX_120119_23.jpg
SpaceX plans to lay off 10 per cent of its more than 6,000 employees, a source familiar with the decision said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] SpaceX plans to lay off 10 per cent of its more than 6,000 employees, a source familiar with the decision said on Friday.

"To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company," the California-based company, headed by Elon Musk, said in a statement to AFP.

"Either of these developments, even when attempted separately, have bankrupted other organisations," it added.

"This means we must part ways with some talented and hardworking members of our team."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It added that the trim down was "only due to the extraordinarily difficult challenges ahead".

Citing an email sent to employees on Friday, the Los Angeles Times said the company was offering those affected a minimum of eight weeks' pay and other benefits, including career coaching and resume assistance.

The announcement came as SpaceX on Friday launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California carrying 10 communications satellites.

Founded by Mr Musk, SpaceX makes most of its money from multibillion dollar contracts with Nasa and satellite launches.

SpaceX in November won authorisation from US officials to put nearly 12,000 satellites into orbit in order to boost cheap, wireless Internet access by the 2020s.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the company was raising US$500 million from investors to help launch its satellite Internet service.

AFP

Technology

Miami airport to close terminal early as TSA screener absences rise

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

PCs have valuable lessons for the smartphone industry

Enhanced 99sme.sg portal gives Singapore SMEs extra help in omni-channel capabilities

Gaming spat deals blow to SoftBank-funded simulation startup

Alibaba-backed AI startup Megvii weighing IPO this year: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

ttcreative10-ol-2_0.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

Most Read

1 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
2 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
3 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
4 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods
5 Hyflux should be given chance to survive amid restructuring

Must Read

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

ttcreative10-ol-2_0.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

BT_20190112_PMLEE_3666577.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening