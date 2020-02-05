Spotify's Sunita Kaur joins game-streaming platform Twitch as APAC head

At Spotify, Sunita Kaur had led launches in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines.

TWITCH, an Amazon subsidiary, has hired Sunita Kaur as its first Asia-Pacific (APAC) managing director.

Based in Singapore, Ms Kaur will focus on growing the live-streaming platform’s operations and community in the APAC region, Twitch announced on Wednesday.

She was most recently at music streaming service Spotify Technology, where she was managing director of South-east Asia and then vice-president of revenue for APAC over a six-year period. At Spotify, Ms Kaur expanded the service across Asia and led launches in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines.

She has also held executive roles across Asia at Facebook, Microsoft and Forbes. Her experience in digital advertising and online communities spans two decades.

Sara Clemens, chief operating officer of Twitch, said: "Asia is a burgeoning region for user-generated live content and gaming, and we are excited to deepen our investments with Sunita’s hire."

Twitch has built a reputation for live-streaming video games such as League of Legends and Fortnite. It also hosts streams dedicated to other types of content, including vlogs, music, talk shows and artwork.