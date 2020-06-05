You are here

Home > Technology

Taiwan eyes NT$40b in foreign tech investment with new scheme

Three areas targeted - 5G, artificial intelligence and semiconductors
Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Taipei

TAIWAN hopes a new programme will attract NT$40 billion (S$1.87 billion) of research and development investment by foreign tech companies, creating more than 6,300 jobs a year amid an upheaval in global supply chains, the government said on Thursday.

Taipei will spend more than NT$10 billion in subsidies over the next seven years to attract the investment, Lin Chuan-neng, the island's vice minister of economic affairs, said on Thursday.

''We will target investment in three areas, which are 5G, artificial intelligence and semiconductors,'' Mr Lin told a news conference in Taipei. ''We hope to get them to Taiwan to do research and development. We hope to boost related supply chains in Taiwan.''

The export-reliant island is home to tech behemoths like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's biggest contract chipmaker and supplier to US tech giants such as Apple.

SEE ALSO

Taiwan eyes NT$40b in foreign tech investment under new scheme

Mr Lin said the government wants to turn Taiwan into a ''global hub for high technology'' under the programme, in a bid to ''seize the opportunity'' amid a global reshuffle of the technology supply chain following US.-China trade tensions.

The United States has taken aim at Chinese tech companies, telecoms giant Huawei in particular, as security risks.

Taiwan has close ties with the United States, and has welcomed US tech firms like Alphabet's Google to operate on the island, free of the restrictions they may face in China.

Taiwan's government is in talks with international companies for future investments, Mr Lin added, declining to give details.

Taiwan, a key part of global technology supply chain, has been offering incentives, including tax breaks, to lure production home from China in a move to reduce economic dependence on its giant neighbour, Taiwan's top trading partner and a major geopolitical rival.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said it was an ''irreversible trend'' for companies to speed up divestment in China, which presented a ''great opportunity'' for the island.

The new programme comes amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which claims the democratic island as its territory to be taken by force if necessary.

Investment returning to Taiwan from China will reach over NT$320 billion this year, boosting its economy, the government said. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - C1

INTERBANK CURRENCY RATESJun 4

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CROSS1

INTERBANK CROSS RATES

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CURRHD1

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

US$/S$

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - B1

BANKS%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.