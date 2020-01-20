You are here

Home > Technology

Tech revolution could worsen global inequality

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 3:08 PM

[ZURICH] Global inequality is going to worsen unless governments do more to ensure those most affected by rapid technological change aren't just cast aside and forgotten, according to the World Economic Forum.

As it prepares for its annual Davos gathering of leaders from the worlds of business, politics and finance, the WEF said it's time to change the fact that a person's lot in life is still largely determined by their socio-economic status at birth. The result, it said, is that societies "too often reproduce rather than reduce historic inequalities."

In its Social Mobility Report, the WEF said Europe scores well, particularly Nordic countries, with Japan in 15th place and the US down in 27th.

But it said problems are widespread and most countries underperform on three key metrics -- low wages, lack of social protection and poor lifelong learning systems.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Those long-running issues have fed a growing sense of unfairness -- even where economic measures suggest inequality is broadly narrowing -- and an erosion of trust and disenchantment with politics. The WEF said giving everyone the chance to fulfill their potential would not only improve personal wellbeing, but also bring broader benefits by boosting economic growth.

SEE ALSO

PM Lee attending World Economic Forum in Davos

"Inequality has become entrenched and likely to worsen amidst an era of technological change and efforts toward a green transition," it said.

The Forum makes a number of recommendations for change in its report. They include altering personal taxation and addressing wealth concentration, improving education to better equip people throughout their working lives, and more social protection for those whose industries are facing upheaval.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

ByteDance readying assault on Tencent's mobile gaming kingdom

Samsung Electronics appoints new mobile chief

Tech change brings wave of opportunities

Amazon's snooping on Alexa chats spurs EU privacy response

Airbnb revamps corporate governance, tying bonuses to safety

Break up big tech's 'monopoly', smaller rivals tell Congress hearing

BREAKING

Jan 20, 2020 03:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Surge in Ntegrator's trading volume prompts SGX query

A SPIKE in the trading volume of Ntegrator International shares on Monday prompted a query from the Singapore...

Jan 20, 2020 03:00 PM
Consumer

Tencent says will step up investment overseas and in smart retail

[BEIJING] Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings said it will step up its investment overseas and in industries such as...

Jan 20, 2020 02:55 PM
Consumer

Russian steel tycoon to build one-stop shop for food and travel

[MOSCOW] Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov made his money in steel, but is betting on groceries and tourism to...

Jan 20, 2020 02:51 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS faces uphill battle to regain ground after Hong Kong IPO ban lifted

[HONG KONG] UBS Group is likely to have a hard time regaining ground lost in the 10 months it was banned from the...

Jan 20, 2020 02:44 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia says won't be 'garbage dump' as it returns waste

[BUTTERWORTH] Malaysia has sent back 150 shipping containers of plastic waste to mostly wealthier nations, with the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly