You are here

Home > Technology

Telegram messaging says Apple has prevented its updates since April

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 9:46 AM

BP_Telegram_010618_3.jpg
Apple has prevented the Telegram messaging service from updating globally ever since Russia banned the service and ordered Apple to remove it from its online store, Telegram's chief executive and founder claimed on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MOSCOW] Apple has prevented the Telegram messaging service from updating globally ever since Russia banned the service and ordered Apple to remove it from its online store, Telegram's chief executive and founder claimed on Thursday.

Pavel Durov said on his Twitter and Telegram accounts that while the application was available from Apple, Telegram has not been able to deliver technical updates to installed versions of the product anywhere.

He wrote that without updates, Telegram would not work properly with the latest version of the iPhone operating system and it was out of compliance with the new European data privacy law. While Russia makes up 7 per cent of Telegram's users, updates for all Telegram users were being restricted, Durov said.

Apple declined repeated requests for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Apple's control over the apps in its store enables it to inspect and approve or disapprove of every new version, including updates that fix minor technical issues. If it does not approve an updated version of the software, it cannot be distributed through the App Store.

"Russia banned Telegram on its territory in April because we refused to provide decryption keys for all our users'communications to Russia's security agencies. We believe we did the only possible thing, preserving the right of our users to privacy in a troubled country," Durov, a pioneer of Russian social media, said on his official Telegram Channel.

"As a result, we've also been unable to fully comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for our EU-users by the deadline of May 25, 2018. We are continuing our efforts to resolve the situation," he said.

After Russia's decision to block the popular messaging service, two protest rallies were staged in Moscow against what demonstrators called internet censorship. Telegram is challenging the block in Russian courts.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said it needed to guard against security threats.

"App updates are essential to bolster the security of users and their data, and to comply with privacy laws and regulation,"said Peter Micek, general counsel of non-profit digital rights group Access Now.

"The burden falls squarely on Apple to justify blocking global updates to Telegram, a hugely popular messaging app,"Micek said.

Apple is known globally as a protector of user rights. It famously fought the Federal Bureau of Investigation in court rather than agree to break into a phone that had been used by a slain man who killed people in San Bernardino, Calif.

Governments have stepped up pressure on technology companies to more actively police content in more forms, including apps.

In China, Apple recently banned Virtual Private Network apps and removed the New York Times from its digital marketplace.

Apple has said publicly that it would notify developers when apps were removed at a government's request, that it would limit takedowns to specific countries when possible, and that beginning in the second half of this year it would note in periodic transparency reports the number of requests for app removals.

Since updates are critical but not covered by Apple's policy, "This is more reason for Apple to regularly, publicly report on its own content decisions and responses to government requests, as well as the policies those calls are based on,"said Access Now's Micek.

REUTERS

Technology

Crypto wallet that attracted US$35b wins IDG backing

Nordic countries oppose EU plans for digital tax on firms' turnover

Read about Grab's reach in BT Weekend

Price war, proxy war make for one messy telco war

Uber, Waymo in talks on tie-up over self-driving vehicles

Tata Consultancy CEO sets sights even higher after US$32b rally

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

FILES-EU-US-STEEL-TARIFFS-144246.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump slaps steel tariffs on closest allies as trade tensions rise

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Enviro-Hub, Sunpower, MSCI revisions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening