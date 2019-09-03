You are here

Home > Technology

Telstra raises earnings outlook on delayed NBN rollout pain

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

TELSTRA raised its 2020 core earnings guidance on Monday as it anticipates the worst impact of the rollout of a state-owned broadband network to occur later than previously expected.

Australia's largest telco by market value said it expected 2020 underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be A$7.4 billion (S$6.9 billion) to A$7.9 billion, from the previously announced range of A$7.3 billion to A$7.8 billion.

Telstra said National Broadband Network (NBN) Co's corporate plan for 2020 includes a reduction in the total number of premises forecast to be connected during the year to 1.5 million from 2 million. "Telstra no longer anticipates FY20 being the year of peak NBN headwind and now estimates this will occur in FY21," the company said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Telstra, however, did not change its 2020 guidance for restructuring costs of A$300 million and capital expenditure in the range of A$2.9 billion to A$3.3 billion.

Telstra warned last month that the NBN rollout would cut its 2020 earnings by up to A$1 billion.

Telstra dominates Australia's mobile telephone and broadband markets, but profit from its mainstay fixed-line phone and Internet business is dwindling as the NBN replaces a copper system it had monopolised. Telstra must pay to use the new network. REUTERS

Technology

China's red-hot face-swapping app Zao provokes privacy fear

Chinese face-swapping app goes viral, sparks privacy concerns

Australia's Telstra raises earnings outlook on delayed NBN rollout pain

US sends in the military to combat fake news and disinformation

LatAm delivery app Rappi plans to double footprint by year-end

Google to pay out US$150-200m over YouTube privacy claims

Editor's Choice

Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF bucks global trend with 6.6% growth in AUM

BT_20190903_JATECH3_3881047.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Tech@SG scheme: VC funding of over US$10m required

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly