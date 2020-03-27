You are here

Tencent to develop cloud game platform with Huawei

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 11:43 AM

China's Tencent Holdings launched a co-innovation lab with Huawei to develop a cloud game platform, the world's biggest game company said in a statement on Friday.
The collaboration will tap the computing power of Huawei's Kunpeng processor to build Tencent's GameMatrix cloud game platform, and the two sides will explore more possibilities in areas such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality in games, Tencent said in the statement.

