You are here

Home > Technology

TikTok launches US election guide to battle misinformation

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 6:47 AM

rk_tiktok_300920.jpg
TikTok on Tuesday launched a US election guide as part of an effort to battle misinformation on the wildly popular video-sharing app that the White House has targeted for a ban.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] TikTok on Tuesday launched a US election guide as part of an effort to battle misinformation on the wildly popular video-sharing app that the White House has targeted for a ban.

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other internet platforms have all ramped up efforts to provide users reliable news and avoid being used to mislead voters during a contentious US election.

TikTok's in-app guide provides links to voter registration pages and access to election information from sources such as the National Association of Secretaries of State and BallotReady, according to head of US public policy Michael Beckerman.

"Our goal is to keep TikTok a place where authentic content can thrive, and our elections guide reflects our ongoing efforts to protect the integrity of our platform and the US elections," Mr Beckerman said in a blog post.

The guide can be accessed from a Discover page in the TikTok app and will appear on election-related search results, according to Mr Beckerman.

SEE ALSO

For Joe Biden, debate with Trump offers moment of truth

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It will also be linked at the bottom of videos related to the election or on verified political accounts, he said.

"On TikTok we're seeing how people, especially younger voters, are passionate about important issues and are ready to make their voices heard," BallotReady chief executive Alex Niemczewski said in the release.

"Younger voters often do not realize everything that will appear on their ballot, and we believe that TikTok can help them vote their entire ballot."

VOTING INFORMATION

MediaWise at the Poynter Institute will post a series of videos on TikTok aimed at teaching first-time voters how to spot bogus information online, according to program manager Katy Byron.

"We are excited to partner with TikTok to help teach their community how to sort fact from fiction online," Mr Byron said.

The election guide makes its debut as TikTok battles to stop a ban ordered by US President Donald Trump. The company has challenged the ban in court as being capricious and politically motivated.

A US judge who stopped a ban on TikTok downloads from kicking in on Monday said that Mr Trump likely overstepped the law with the attempted move.

District Judge Carl Nichols issued a temporary injunction at the request of TikTok, which the White House has called a national security threat stemming from its Chinese parent firm's links to the Beijing government.

The government order sought to ban new downloads of the app from midnight on Sunday. A second phase of the ban aimed at stopping TikTok operations in the US is set to take effect on November 12.

Government lawyers have argued the president has a right to take national security actions, and said the ban was needed because of TikTok's links to the Chinese government through its parent firm ByteDance.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Seeking new opportunities beyond Singapore's shores

Japan's NTT launches 4.25t yen buyout of wireless unit Docomo

Cybersecurity software firm McAfee files to go public

Walmart said to be eyeing US$25b investment in Tata Group's 'super app'

Giant robot moving in Japan harbour entrances millions on Twitter

Philippines accuses Facebook of censoring pro-government content

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 07:00 AM
Garage

Neuron Mobility raises US$12m in extended Series A round

E-SCOOTER rental operator Neuron Mobility has secured US$12 million in an extended Series A investment led by...

Sep 30, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Defying EU ultimatum, British MPs approve post-Brexit bill

[LONDON] British lawmakers on Tuesday adopted a bill to regulate the UK's internal market after Brexit, defying a...

Sep 30, 2020 06:53 AM
Life & Culture

Very nice! 'Borat' sequel coming to Amazon Prime

[LOS ANGELES] A sequel to the comedy Borat has been purchased by Amazon Prime and is expected to hit the streaming...

Sep 30, 2020 06:50 AM
Consumer

Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to coronavirus

[NEW YORK] Disney announced on Tuesday it will cut 28,000 jobs from its US parks and experiences division, pointing...

Sep 30, 2020 06:44 AM
Consumer

Amazon defends warehouse safety following report on injuries

[WASHINGTON] Amazon on Tuesday defended its warehouse safety record after a news investigation pointed to a higher-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.