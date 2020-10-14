You are here

Home > Technology

TikTok rival Triller weighs going public

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

TRILLER, an app similar to TikTok that allows users to share short video clips online, is in talks with several companies about a possible merger that would allow them to go public on Wall Street, a source close to the discussions said on Monday.

The group was looking to raise capital from private investors when it was approached by several special purpose acquisition companies, a kind of publicly listed shell company that aims to merge with promising start-ups, the source told AFP.

The sudden interest coincided with a crackdown on TikTok by President Donald Trump, who has threatened to ban the Chinese-owned social media giant if it doesn't hand over control of its US business to an American company by Nov 12, citing national security concerns.

TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance is in negotiations with Silicon Valley company Oracle and retail giant Walmart over its US operations, which include some 100 million users.

SEE ALSO

Former Chinese diplomat worked on TikTok content policy: FT

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Triller, launched in 2015, says it currently has 65 million monthly users around the world. Its subscribers, which include celebrities such as Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, can easily pick music to go with a video clip.

The Los Angeles-based company is being advised by the merchant bank Farvahar Partners.

Its main shareholder is Proxima Media, which is currently valued at $1.25 billion, according to the same source.

The business is evaluating its various options, and there is no guarantee it will go public, the source said.

Neither Triller nor Farvahar Partners responded to a request for comment. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Digital transformation amid a pandemic

China tech stocks seen as better bet than US counterparts

G7 voices concern about ransomware attacks; say stablecoin needs regulation

The scramble to secure super-app status

Snowflake signs Goldman as customer in push for banking deals

Malaysia's GoGet raises US$2m in Series A funding to scale services

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 12:34 AM
Consumer

Ikea to buy back used furniture to reduce waste

[STOCKHOLM] Ikea, the world's largest furniture chain, said Tuesday it would begin buying back used furniture from...

Oct 14, 2020 12:31 AM
Government & Economy

Struggling countries seek G20 debt freeze extension

[LONDON] Beneficiaries of the G20 group of major economies' multi-billion dollar debt freeze, which aims to help...

Oct 14, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi calls for Trump to revamp US$1.8t stimulus proposal

[WASHINGTON] House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues that President Donald Trump's latest...

Oct 14, 2020 12:01 AM
Transport

Boeing reports more 737 MAX cancellations, deliveries fall

[SEATTLE] Boeing lost another three orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner in September, and delivered 11 total...

Oct 13, 2020 11:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank fined US$16m by German prosecutors in Danske probe

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank was fined 13.5 million euros (S$21.5 million) by Frankfurt prosecutors over money-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

SPH posts first full year net loss of S$83.7m for FY20

More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual hiring fair

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

Explosive demand for protective gear sends Medtecs' Q3 top line and net profit up

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for