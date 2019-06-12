You are here

Home > Technology

Tokyo Electron 'to honour US blacklist of Chinese firms'

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190612_NVCHIP12_3805984.jpg
The decision by Tokyo Electron shows how Washington's effort to bar sales of technology to Chinese firms, including Huawei Technologies, is ensnaring non-American firms that are not obliged to follow US law.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

JAPAN'S Tokyo Electron, the world's No 3 supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, will not supply to Chinese clients blacklisted by Washington, a senior company executive told Reuters.

The decision shows how Washington's effort to bar sales of technology to Chinese firms, including Huawei Technologies, is ensnaring non-American firms that are not obliged to follow US law.

China, which is locked in a crippling trade war with the United States, is pushing to build its semiconductor industry to reduce its reliance on US, Japanese and European suppliers for chip-making machinery.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We would not do businesses with Chinese clients with whom Applied Materials and Lam Research are barred from doing businesses," the executive said, referring to the top US chip equipment firms.

"It's crucial for us that the US government and industry see us as a fair company," he added, citing Tokyo Electron's long US partnership since the 1960s, when it started off as an importer of US equipment. He did not want to be named given the sensitivity of the matter.

Another major Japanese chip equipment supplier is also considering halting shipments to blacklisted Chinese firms, a person familiar with the matter said. "The issue is beyond something we can decide on our own," said the person, who also declined to be identified.

Executives at other equipment suppliers said they were communicating closely with the Japanese industry ministry. "We haven't received any specific instructions from the ministry," one of the executives said. "We are aware that we could be in deep trouble if we take advantage of the US export ban to expand businesses with China."

The Tokyo Electron executive did not specify the names of the Chinese clients, but state-backed memory chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co is currently on a list of entities that cannot buy technology goods from US firms.

A handful of other Chinese companies and research institutions are on a 'red list' that US companies have been advised to avoid.

Huawei's chip arm, HiSilicon, is a so-called fabless company focusing on chip design and thus is not normally a buyer of chip-manufacturing gear. But Huawei also faces major risks from non-US suppliers adhering to the US blacklist.

British chip designer ARM, owned by Japan's SoftBank, has halted relations with Huawei, potentially crippling the Chinese company's ability to make new chips for its future smartphones. But Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, global leader in chip production and maker of many Huawei chips, has said it would continue to be a supplier to Huawei. REUTERS

Technology

Apple's US iPhones can all be made outside of China if needed

Amazon dethrones Google as top brand: survey

Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed

Foxconn names iPhone czar, CFO to Terry Gou's inner circle

Despite 5G fanfare, mobile operators still boosting older network connections

Amazon dethrones Google as top global brand: survey

Editor's Choice

Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 It starts from the top

Must Read

Photo 1_CapitaMall Xuefu.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

doc75qtbiz79m1ff4pe172_doc75qsci7ck1i1f1nrd32h.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_sgskyline_1106.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.4% in May, rising for 4th straight month: SRX

Jun 11, 2019
Technology

Despite 5G fanfare, mobile operators still boosting older network connections

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening