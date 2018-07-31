You are here

Home > Technology
COMMENTARY

Trump's tech tariffs are awesome, for South-east Asia

The more the US taxes Chinese components, the better it is for Asian firms operating outside China
Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

DONALD Trump may well be the best thing that has happened to South-east Asia's humble electronics industry in quite a while. Relatively small, and frankly not as sexy as their North Asia cousins, makers of components and devices with factories dotted around the region may get some time in the spotlight thanks to the US administration's decision last month to levy an additional 25 per cent import tax on 818 separate items from China.

Assembly of name-brand gadgets such as Apple Inc's iPhones tends to grab an outsized share of attention from media, analysts and investors. Yet crucial parts of the electronics supply chain that also rely on low-cost manufacturing exist in South-east Asia, such as capacitors, printed circuit boards, hard drives and bluetooth headsets. Simon Shen, president of Taiwanese electronics conglomerate New Kinpo Group, oversees facilities in the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the US; and he is becoming quite a fan of the US president. Well, his tariffs anyway.

The more the US taxes Chinese electronics products, the better it is for Asian companies like his that have operations outside China, Mr Shen told Bloomberg News last week. Of course he is talking his own book when he says that clients are very keen to hear about non-China manufacturing, especially with a Philippine initial public offering (IPO) on the cards.

Some investors have already taken notice of the fact that Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam stand as likely beneficiaries of the US-China trade war.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Thailand's electronics components sub-index is up 14.5 per cent in the past month against a 4.8 per cent rise for the broader market. Eight of its 29 members have climbed by double digits over that period, led by a 20 per cent advance for Delta Electronics Thailand Pcl. Stars Microelectronics Thailand Pcl has climbed 12 per cent.

Perhaps investors are willing to bet that 12 straight quarters of revenue declines at Stars might be brought to an end if customers lean more on South-east Asia. They are also betting on Mr Shen's Thai unit Cal-Comp Electronics Thailand Pcl as well as Hana Microelectronics Pcl.

Viettronics Binh Hoa JSC, a Ho Chi Minh City-based assembler of electronics and components, more than doubled in the past month compared to a 4.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Hanoi UPCoM index. The 28 members of Malaysia's information technology sector averaged an 8.4 per cent return compared with 4.6 per cent for the market.

The Philippines is an exception, with its information technology index falling 0.5 per cent versus a 5.4 per cent advance in the Philippine Stock Exchange All Share Index. Perhaps a listing for the local unit of Mr Shen's Cal-Comp Technology will help turn that around, aided by a protracted US-China tariff dispute. With Mr Trump repeatedly upping the ante, the US president is likely to remain an accidental ally. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Digital twinning: the next revolution in manufacturing

Singapore fintech C88 scores US$28m Series C funding led by Experian

Another Chinese pharma billionaire but where's the profit?

Robotics programme gives Cameroon girls a push

India eyeing single regulator for e-commerce sector

Japan scientists to use "reprogrammed" stem cells to fight Parkinson's

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
2 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
5 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

BT_20180731_HHBP31_3516346.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Big Oil can stay relevant in low-carbon future: BP

BT_20180731_STWORK31_3516367.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

New national centre to help local firms develop in-house trainers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening